Muslim body sends old records to boost Idgah Maidan claim

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Backing its claim on Idgah Maidan grounds, the Central Muslim Association (CMA), Karnataka, on Thursday submitted documents and records to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The CMA’s submission included the Supreme Court order and the official gazette notification issues of 1965 by the Mysore State Board of Wakfs to BBMP Special Commissioner Srinivasa S M.

“The land belongs to us, and we have given the records to the BBMP Special Commissioner as this will be an official record. Earlier, the court permitted only Ramzan and Bakrid prayers and allowed the place to be used as a playground for the public,” said CMA general secretary Zaheeruddin Ahmed. Confirming the receipt of documents from the CMA, Srinivas told The New Indian Express that these will be examined by experts from the BBMP’s legal department.

“As per BBMP’s 1972 records , it is established as municipality property, but since the organisation has sent documents, we will check them. In case the land belongs to the Wakf Board, they should get the Khata done,” he said.CMA claimed that the Idgah Maidan was registered as Wakf property under the Wakf Gazette Notification dated June 7, 1965. According the documents — copies of which are with TNIE — in the serial number bearing 137, the Idgah Sunni, Chamarajpet, measuring 2 acres and 5 guntas, is managed by the general secretary, Central Muslim Association of Karnataka, Bengaluru.

The land was originally 10.10 acres and was given to the CMA. There was a burial ground, too. But as Chamrajpet developed in the subsequent years, the burial ground was shifted and hence the total area shrunk, said the CMA.

The association mentioned that earlier the corporation was told by the second Munsif to restrain from entering the appellant land (Khaji Idgah). The then Bengaluru City Corporation then moved the High Court and also the Supreme Court, but its appeals were dismissed in 1959 and 1964.

Meanwhile, Hindu outfits sent proposals to the BBMP seeking permission to allow them to hold public events at the grounds, including International Yoga Day on June 21, Amrit Mahotsav between August 14 and August 22, and Independence Day on August 15. They claimed that the property belongs to the BBMP and the public should be allowed to use it for other purposes too.

