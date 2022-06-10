Two ask bike-lifter for help, stabbed

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old final year BBA student and his friend were stabbed repeatedly by a biker who was escaping on a stolen bike near Laggere area. The accused had hit a pedestrian and the two victims chased and stopped him, asking him to take the pedestrian to the hospital.

Little did they know that the biker had stolen the vehicle. The accused, scared that he has been caught, drew a knife from a pouch and stabbed the duo repeatedly, and escaped abandoning the vehicle. The accused has reportedly been released from jail in another case.

The duo were heading towards a function a few days back, and around 7pm-8pm at Chowdeshwarinagar on Laggere Main Road they saw a pedestrian sitting on the pavement after being hit by a biker. The victim, residents of Laggere, took the keys of the bike on which the accused was escaping. “We identified the pedestrian as Srinivas. It was dark and we didn’t notice he (biker) had a knife.

He first stabbed my friend in his abdomen and left hand. When I rushed to help my friend, I was stabbed in my left thigh,” the student told TNIE on condition of anonymity. The student received 17 stitches and has been discharged. His friend is still undergoing treatment at a private hospital. “The 27-year-old accused has been arrested. He is wanted in another case and resides near RG Nagar,” said an officer. A case of attempt to murder has been registered.