STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Celebrating pride beauty

With no mainstream jobs, working on other skills has proven to help the LGBTQ+ community make a living.

Published: 11th June 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Meryl Dcouto

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With no mainstream jobs, working on other skills has proven to help the LGBTQ+ community make a living. This pride month, two organisations are helping empower these members by equipping them with beautician courses.Indian Association of Secretaries and Administrative Professionals (IASAP) is hosting  carnival ‘Synthesize 2022’ on June 11 at Tunbridge High School, Infantry Road, in collaboration with NGO The Indian Roots Foundation (IRF). Earlier, IASAP members had organised a one-day training progamme for transgenders. 

Marjorie Mary Gama, member of IASAP and secretary to the Integrated Drug Discovery (IDD) and Research Informatics Team, says, “Earlier,  we distributed five sewing machines, and now they will exhibit their products.” 

The fundraising event will also have food stalls and activities like games and tambola. All funds will be utilised to help them pursue their dreams. “A lot of them have gone to schools and colleges, but now they need a direction. With these funds, they will be enrolled in beautician courses which will help them earn their living,” says Meryl Dcouto, president of IASAP and executive assistant to Jonathan Hunt, CEO of Syngene.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp