Celebrating pride beauty

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With no mainstream jobs, working on other skills has proven to help the LGBTQ+ community make a living. This pride month, two organisations are helping empower these members by equipping them with beautician courses.Indian Association of Secretaries and Administrative Professionals (IASAP) is hosting carnival ‘Synthesize 2022’ on June 11 at Tunbridge High School, Infantry Road, in collaboration with NGO The Indian Roots Foundation (IRF). Earlier, IASAP members had organised a one-day training progamme for transgenders.

Marjorie Mary Gama, member of IASAP and secretary to the Integrated Drug Discovery (IDD) and Research Informatics Team, says, “Earlier, we distributed five sewing machines, and now they will exhibit their products.”

The fundraising event will also have food stalls and activities like games and tambola. All funds will be utilised to help them pursue their dreams. “A lot of them have gone to schools and colleges, but now they need a direction. With these funds, they will be enrolled in beautician courses which will help them earn their living,” says Meryl Dcouto, president of IASAP and executive assistant to Jonathan Hunt, CEO of Syngene.