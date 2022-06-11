Defamation: Karnataka HC upholds scribe’s conviction

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court confirmed the order passed by a trial court sentencing accused RK Ravi Kumar, reporter, editor, printer and publisher of Kannada journal ‘Parivala Pathrike’, to simple imprisonment for six months, and to pay a fine of `10,000, for a case registered in 2000 for publishing articles with an intention to defame former IAS officer BA Harish Gowda. Gowda was then the PU Board director.

Justice HP Sandesh passed the order while allowing a criminal revision plea filed by Kumar, to set aside enhancement of sentence from six months to nine months by the sessions court. He dismissed the criminal revision petition filed by Gowda for enhancement of sentence.