STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's Vibhuthipura Lake to get a new look

In another five to six months, Vibhuthipura Lake will provide a serene atmosphere for walkers as after years of wait, it is witnessing development.

Published: 12th June 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj offers ‘bhumi puja at the lake.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj offers ‘bhumi puja at the lake.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In another five to six months, Vibhuthipura Lake will provide a serene atmosphere for walkers as after years of wait, it is witnessing development. The side of pathways and bund is being developed into a park with funds of Rs 1 crore. Speaking to The New Sunday Express after the ‘bhumi puja’ for the project on Saturday, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj said beautification work has been pending for quite some time and now the project is being implemented at a quick pace. Ornamental plants and fruit-bearing trees will come up. Landscaping work is also being taken up. The BBMP’s horticulture wing will execute the work.

“As the security near the lake premises is a concern, more homeguards are being deployed and police have been asked to increase the patrolling, especially during mornings and evenings. Work has also begun for a sewage treatment plant. The development are a part of projects being taken under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” the minister said.  

As flexes and banners are mushrooming close to the lake premises, the minister informed that there is a clear high court order stating that all such material should be removed and he will instruct officials and ward level leaders to do so.

BBMP polls soon: Minister
Speaking on the ordinance signed by the Governor for OBC reservation for the BBMP polls, the minister said soon the draft of delimitation will also be cleared and the BBMP elections will be held at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru Vibhuthipura Lake BBMP
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp