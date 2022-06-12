Bengaluru's Vibhuthipura Lake to get a new look

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In another five to six months, Vibhuthipura Lake will provide a serene atmosphere for walkers as after years of wait, it is witnessing development. The side of pathways and bund is being developed into a park with funds of Rs 1 crore. Speaking to The New Sunday Express after the ‘bhumi puja’ for the project on Saturday, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj said beautification work has been pending for quite some time and now the project is being implemented at a quick pace. Ornamental plants and fruit-bearing trees will come up. Landscaping work is also being taken up. The BBMP’s horticulture wing will execute the work.

“As the security near the lake premises is a concern, more homeguards are being deployed and police have been asked to increase the patrolling, especially during mornings and evenings. Work has also begun for a sewage treatment plant. The development are a part of projects being taken under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” the minister said.

As flexes and banners are mushrooming close to the lake premises, the minister informed that there is a clear high court order stating that all such material should be removed and he will instruct officials and ward level leaders to do so.

BBMP polls soon: Minister

Speaking on the ordinance signed by the Governor for OBC reservation for the BBMP polls, the minister said soon the draft of delimitation will also be cleared and the BBMP elections will be held at the earliest.