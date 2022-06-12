STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Create bamboo parks to increase oxygen levels

The Society is also writing to government agencies and industries offering assistance in setting up bamboo parks in the state.

Published: 12th June 2022

Bamboo

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an increase in awareness on planting saplings and increasing green cover, the Bamboo Society of India (BSI) has urged the government, citizens and private organisations to plant more bamboo which is a good source of oxygen.

The Society is also writing to government agencies and industries offering assistance in setting up bamboo parks in the state. BSI members had earlier held meetings with BBMP and BMRCL on creating bamboo parks, but it did not materialise.

Punati Sridhar, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and BSI Chairman told The New Indian Express that not many are aware of the importance of bamboo. It grows fast, needs less maintenance and ensures there is good oxygen in the atmosphere. The available space for bamboo cultivation in India is the same as China, but it is yet to pick up in the state and country.

Oxymeter tests have shown that oxygen level in bamboo parks is 30-35 per cent, against the average of 21 per cent in the air and 15 per cent in the city. Sridhar said BSI can offer assistance in bamboo plantation and maintenance. He said most people do not know that it needs minimum maintenance and has a lot of benefits. Bamboo can also be planted along with other trees.

A forest department official pointed out that, currently, emphasis is more on developing ornamental and Miyawaki urban forests. Industries are keen on having more trees and also more space covered under plantation. “Along with native and indigenous trees, bamboo plantation should be emphasised as it requires smaller space and oxygen level can be improved which in turn will improve the health of people,” he said.

