STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Idgah Ground row: Locals argue with officials over digging ground for CCTVs

Apprehending trouble, additional forces were deployed and situation brought under control

Published: 12th June 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

A local leader argues with police officials over digging of Idgah Ground to install CCTV cameras, at Chamarajpet on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police and BBMP officials were taken by surprise when hundreds of residents from surrounding areas gathered as soon as a digging work to install CCTV cameras started at Idgah Grounds at Chamarajpet on Saturday morning.

Assuming that unauthorised construction was being  taken up at the controversial site, the locals argued with officials, said a police official attached to the Chamarajpet police station.Apprehending trouble, additional police forces were deployed and the situation was brought under control. Senior police officials from the Bengaluru West Division said some residents argued that when restrictions are being placed on using the grounds, how could officials take up the CCTV installation work. “Sufficient forces were deployed to ensure the situation did not go out of  hand. Things returned to normal by noon,” the officer said. The police and BBMP will install 12 CCTV cameras for security purposes.

Ex-corporator enters scene
BV Ganesh, an ex- corporator, said he received 50-60 calls from local residents that some construction was being carried out at the grounds. “I sought clarification from the assistant executive engineer,” he said.

CITY TOP COP MEETS MUSLIM RELIGIOUS LEADERS
Bengaluru: In the wake of protests erupting across the country over remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed, Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy held a meeting with Muslim religious leaders at his office on Saturday afternoon.

As many as 16 Muslim religious leaders attended the meeting which last for an hour. The leaders gave an assurance to the police that they will take up the matter legally and would not resort to any kind of protest. Later speaking to media, Reddy said, “Untoward incidents are being reported from different parts of the country since two days. In the backdrop of this, CM Basavaraj Bommai has issued instructions to maintain law and order.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idgah Ground BBMP bengaluru
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp