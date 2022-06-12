Idgah Ground row: Locals argue with officials over digging ground for CCTVs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police and BBMP officials were taken by surprise when hundreds of residents from surrounding areas gathered as soon as a digging work to install CCTV cameras started at Idgah Grounds at Chamarajpet on Saturday morning.

Assuming that unauthorised construction was being taken up at the controversial site, the locals argued with officials, said a police official attached to the Chamarajpet police station.Apprehending trouble, additional police forces were deployed and the situation was brought under control. Senior police officials from the Bengaluru West Division said some residents argued that when restrictions are being placed on using the grounds, how could officials take up the CCTV installation work. “Sufficient forces were deployed to ensure the situation did not go out of hand. Things returned to normal by noon,” the officer said. The police and BBMP will install 12 CCTV cameras for security purposes.

Ex-corporator enters scene

BV Ganesh, an ex- corporator, said he received 50-60 calls from local residents that some construction was being carried out at the grounds. “I sought clarification from the assistant executive engineer,” he said.

CITY TOP COP MEETS MUSLIM RELIGIOUS LEADERS

Bengaluru: In the wake of protests erupting across the country over remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed, Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy held a meeting with Muslim religious leaders at his office on Saturday afternoon.

As many as 16 Muslim religious leaders attended the meeting which last for an hour. The leaders gave an assurance to the police that they will take up the matter legally and would not resort to any kind of protest. Later speaking to media, Reddy said, “Untoward incidents are being reported from different parts of the country since two days. In the backdrop of this, CM Basavaraj Bommai has issued instructions to maintain law and order.”