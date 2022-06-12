STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Idgah Maidan row: BBMP orders status quo

In a fresh development in the Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan controversy, the BBMP on Saturday issued an order that status quo should be maintained over the 2.5-acre land.

Published: 12th June 2022 06:03 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a fresh development in the Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan controversy, the BBMP on Saturday issued an order that status quo should be maintained over the 2.5-acre land.S M Srinivasa, BBMP Special Commissioner said that the decision was taken after the Central Muslim Association Karnataka also submitted records.

“Only after the legal department of BBMP submits its report, the next step will be taken. Until then, status quo will be maintained,” he said. The BBMP officer explained that the order on maintaining status quo means that the present activities of using it as a playground, for religious prayers, or any other ongoing activities will continue.

