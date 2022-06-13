STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wishlist from the State of Play

State of Play is PlayStation’s regular checkpoint with their gaming audience, giving us the what’s what on the games that have been brewing for their consoles the PS4 and the PS5.

Published: 13th June 2022 04:32 AM

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: State of Play is PlayStation’s regular checkpoint with their gaming audience, giving us the what’s what on the games that have been brewing for their consoles the PS4 and the PS5. While I’ve covered the hype on the State of Play announcement on the columns in the past few years, I am very conscious that I am in fact reviewing trailers. And it probably really means nothing.

The actual game could be very different. But having said that, events like this are sometimes the best way for the developers to interact with the gamers pre-release of the game, to figure out if people really do like what they’re up to. I’m going to quickly list the few games that I am excited about this coming year.

Stray: The game about a cat in a cyberpunk universe has been teased multiple times in the last year, and the most recent trailer looks amazing. Right now, it looks like a very well-made puzzle-exploration adventure game, and I am ready for it when it hopefully releases in July for both the PC and the PlayStation. This is the first game developed by BlueTwelve studio, and published by Annapurna Interactive.

Rollerdrome: This game was a surprise announcement. It features a crossover between a skating game and a third-person shooter, set in a retrofuture universe. Roll7 developed the game, known best for their Olli series of games — a 2D platforming skateboarding game. The game involves establishing dominance over a leaderboard, while also uncovering a dark conspiracy that surrounds the plot. The game is set to release in August for the PC and PlayStation

Season: A Letter to the Future: This indie game grabs the final spot in my hype list from State of Play. If you’ve been following this column for long enough, you might know that I am a big fan of walking simulators — games that lack combat-based progression, but have an excellent story. If Season’s trailer and its long development time is a hint to what it may be like, it already fits the bill. It is an atmospheric adventure bicycle road trip game, developed by Scavengers Studio, releasing for the PC and PlayStation late this 2022.

This list is by no means comprehensive — there were multiple good-looking games from Capcom that dominated the State of Play show this year too, which are worth a play. Can’t wait for the year ahead, with some great games lined up!

