Carefully threaded

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a deep and restless ocean and a blue sky in the backdrop, actor Kubbra Sait sizzled in a colourful bralet and tie and dye skirt in Maldives. It’s the creation by fashion designer Megha Kapoor. Lately, the city-based designer has been experimenting with different kinds of embroideries. In this particular collection, she focused on different materials. “I did a 20-meter tie and dye of different colours and put it in a panel so that it looked like a rainbow.

The bralet has an elaborate embroidery using resin stones. I wanted to use the resin stones, which are usually made for coasters and jewellery, as a design element,” says Kapoor. Sait had also donned another piece designed by Kapoor. “I worked on embroidery with beads. Beads have an elaborate use in jewellery, so I made an entire piece out of it,” says Kapoor, adding that she wanted a wooden and rusty effect to give a different vibe. Apart from these, Kapoor’s embroidery designs can be seen in her Indian designs as well. “Many of my previous collections had a western feel to them.

I wanted to do something which is Indian and showcased the royal effect. Before I started working on it, I had imagined a temple kind of set up so I decided to play with black and gold,” says Kapoor, who is known for playing with sequin but she worked with embroidery instead. She usually takes two months to embroider one lehenga and makes sure all the thread works are secured. “Embroideries are a little tricky because the whole design would be interlinked through a knot.

I have an excellent set of karigars. I make sure the embroidery is wellknotted and secured correctly. I try not to take shortcuts in these kinds of works,” explains Kapoor, who usually prefers the karigars working from her studio. The best part about her collection is that the colours can be customised. “There have been a few orders on it but people usually customise the colour. Even in those cases, I keep the embroidery style. Recently, I worked on a blue and green banarasi,” says she.