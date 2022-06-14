STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

"Covid cases up, cannot be termed as the onset of the fourth wave yet": Karnataka Health Minister

Hospitalisation low, deaths nil; Minister advises citizens to mask up, follow Covid protocol.

Published: 14th June 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.. ( File Photo)

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The increase in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru cannot be termed as the onset of the fourth wave yet, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said here on Monday. He was speaking after a review meeting with the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, to take stock of the Covid and dengue situations in the state, that there should be no fear over increasing cases, though people should ensure that they follow Covid appropriate behaviour to prevent further spread.

“There has been an uptick in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru. However, the severity of the illness has been less, and there are no deaths. Hospitalisation is also low, so this cannot be termed the fourth wave yet. The situation is being closely monitored,” Dr Sudhakar told the media after the meeting.

He also reiterated that people should take their booster doses, especially those with comorbidities. He requested parents to ensure that children above 12 years of age should also be vaccinated. Warning that masks are the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and the onset of another wave, he said wearing of masks should be compulsorily followed, especially in closed and public spaces. The state health department has increased the Covid-19 testing target to 30,000, though numbers are increasing only in Bengaluru and not other towns, Sudhakar said.

He also expressed concern over an increase in dengue cases and said a separate meeting will be held with BBMP officials, regarding the control of dengue cases. Sudhakar also reviewed the protocol mentioned by TAC for International Yoga Day on June 21 in Mysuru, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate. He said a separate meeting will be held with the organisers in Mysuru, to review the Covid-19 protocol.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Bengaluru Dr K Sudhakar Cases Increase Dengue
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp