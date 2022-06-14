"Covid cases up, cannot be termed as the onset of the fourth wave yet": Karnataka Health Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The increase in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru cannot be termed as the onset of the fourth wave yet, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said here on Monday. He was speaking after a review meeting with the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, to take stock of the Covid and dengue situations in the state, that there should be no fear over increasing cases, though people should ensure that they follow Covid appropriate behaviour to prevent further spread.

“There has been an uptick in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru. However, the severity of the illness has been less, and there are no deaths. Hospitalisation is also low, so this cannot be termed the fourth wave yet. The situation is being closely monitored,” Dr Sudhakar told the media after the meeting.

He also reiterated that people should take their booster doses, especially those with comorbidities. He requested parents to ensure that children above 12 years of age should also be vaccinated. Warning that masks are the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and the onset of another wave, he said wearing of masks should be compulsorily followed, especially in closed and public spaces. The state health department has increased the Covid-19 testing target to 30,000, though numbers are increasing only in Bengaluru and not other towns, Sudhakar said.

He also expressed concern over an increase in dengue cases and said a separate meeting will be held with BBMP officials, regarding the control of dengue cases. Sudhakar also reviewed the protocol mentioned by TAC for International Yoga Day on June 21 in Mysuru, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate. He said a separate meeting will be held with the organisers in Mysuru, to review the Covid-19 protocol.