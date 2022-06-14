Dengue cases on the rise in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the Covid-19 fourth wave scare, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has said that the city has so far reported 38 dengue cases this year till date.BBMP, Special Commissioner, solid waste management, Harish Kumar on Monday said most of the dengue cases were reported from Dasarahalli. He, however, said no cholera cases were reported so far in the city.

Addressing the media, Kumar said samples from 100 public taps, 515 public borewells, 471 RO plants and 124 eateries have been collected and assessed. Also, 2,03,403 homes and 2,98,962 sites have been surveyed where 3,153 larvae-breeding points have been identified so far. Kumar informed that constant monitoring and testing is being done across the city to keep a check on Covid-19 and dengue.

Directives have also been given to health officials to ensure that those with any symptoms are tested and given immediate treatment. Primary health centres have also been told to increase Covid-19 testing. On solid waste management, Kumar said a survey is being done to identify sites where waste processing units can be set up. “Due to space constraint, 1 unit for every 3-4 wards was planned. So 90 were planned for 198 wards. But with the delimitation exercise of 243 wards, the number will increase,” he said.

He added that tenders worth Rs 6,18,46,941 crore have been floated where the contractor will have to ensure that garbage is collected from homes, there are zero black spots and the space is utilised by the public for at least six months. The tender will include garbage vulnerable point elimination, transformation of the area and ICT monitoring. Kumar said that there are 1,479 daily black spots and 118 continuous black spots, which have been reduced now to 76. He said that the Palike was also looking for spaces on the city’s outskirts to set up waste processing units.