Trim your hair woes away

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Hair is everything... It’s the difference between a good day and a bad day.” That ’s what actor Phoebe Waller Bridge famously said in her series Fleabag. And celebrity hair stylist Rod Anker knows exactly how to make it a good day, by perfectly understanding the hair language. Anker, who was in the city on Tuesday for a hair show, Kaleidoscope, presented around 10 new hairstyles.

The show also had actor Nabha Natesh as the show-stopper. The show had a new range of colours by Streax which was launched in the Indian market. Even as an A-lister in the world of hair styling, Anker says one of the secrets of getting an immaculate hairstyle is getting the basics right. “A little bit of everything — trend, texture of the hair or the event – needs to be considered when it comes to deciding the style.

The model and the hair dictate the end result,” says Anker, who has styled celebrities like Kylie Monouge and Vaani Kapoor. But what the Delhi -bas ed stylist couldn’t stress enough is haircare, which comes above any kind of styling. “A lot of people want instant results when it comes to haircare and it really doesn’t work like that. Get the basics right and be persistent. Most people overdo it but simplicity is best,” explains Anker, who is originally from Melbourne.

With the monsoons round the corner and people stressed about their haircare routine, Anker has some easy tricks up his sleeves to protect your hair. “Trim your hair every 6-8 weeks, don’t over use heating tools, get yourself a great shampoo and conditioner,” says Anker, advising sulfatefree shampoo that’s gentle, followed by a conditioner that will tightly close the cuticle. Anker, who began his journey in hair styling at the age of 16, did a four-year course in hair styling. “I continuously upgraded myself with the craft and have not stopped since,” says Anker.