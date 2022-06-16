STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Ageing with grace

Several factors accelerate ageing. Read on for some tips to prolong it and to look timeless.

Published: 16th June 2022 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Akanksha Singh Gautam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ageing is an inevitable process accompanied by several physical, psychological and emotional changes. Our bodies and minds go through several transitions with time. For some, these changes occur much earlier than usual and this phenomenon is known as premature ageing. Not very uncommon, this occurs due to a combination of factors which include both genetics and lifestyle. While premature ageing due to genetic factors is termed intrinsic or chronological ageing, environmental or behavioural factors make it extrinsic ageing. When a person ages prematurely, their chronological age is more than their biological one.  

Signs of premature ageing
Sunspots: Also called age spots, these are dark or hyper-pigmented spots on the skin that are caused due to prolonged exposure to the sun, and are commonly present on the face, back of the hands, chest and back. Dull and listless skin: As the production of collagen (a protein) is reduced, (typically after the age of 30) it causes your skin to lose its suppleness. Fine lines and wrinkles appear on the skin slowly.

Dry and itchy skin: After the age of 40, your skin produces less oil leaving it dry and itchy. Further, the skin also becomes thin (leading to flaking) and prone to bruising.Gaunt Hands: As skin becomes thin, the veins become more prominent. This is first observed in the hands.

Puffy eyes and crow’s feet: The delicate area below the eyes is the most susceptible to ageing. With reduced amount of collagen, the skin under your eyes tends to become puffy. Wrinkles spreading out from this are called crow’s feet.

Reversing premature ageing
Since most of the lifestyle factors responsible for premature ageing can be rectified, premature ageing can be controlled to a large extent. The first step is to follow a healthy lifestyle and aim for a work-life balance. Sleep well and on time so that your body is recharged the next day. Follow a healthy diet by consuming fresh fruits, vegetables and foods rich in nutrients like minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. Avoid excess junk food and alcohol. Quit smoking and it is sure to make a big difference. Follow an exercise routine so that your body is energized and active.

Avoid exposure to the sun and wear a scarf or hat and use an effective sunscreen/ moisturiser. Follow a skincare regime of ‘cleanse, moisturise, protect and treat’ regularly. Use skincare products that are replete with ingredients like retinoids, peptides and antioxidants. Consider in-clinic treatments like light chemical peels, micro-needling, lasers to reverse sun damage, anti-wrinkle injections to correct fine lines and wrinkles and dermal fillers to restore volume loss.
(The writer is an aesthetic physician)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp