Bommai pins hopes on suburban rail, PRR to decongest city

BENGALURU: In a major step towards mitigating Bengaluru’s traffic congestion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Rs 15,000-crore Suburban Rail project during his visit to Karnataka next week. The news was confirmed to the media by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday. Modi will be in Karnataka on June 21 to participate in the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Mysuru.

After inspecting various ongoing projects in the Chickpet Assembly segment, Bommai stressed that the primary focus of his government will be health infrastructure, education and beautification of Bengaluru city.“Each day close to 500 new vehicles are added to Bengaluru’s roads... traffic is swelling. The city needs better connectivity. Hence, the government has cleared the Rs 15,000 crore suburban rail project. The PM will lay the foundation for it next week,” Bommai said.

He said the government was committed to constructing the peripheral ring road and tenders for the same will be floated soon. Bommai praised the works implemented by Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar.

Bommai also inspected the ongoing ‘waterway’ project in which the stormwater drain running from Majestic to Bellandur Lake is being beautified with parks and other amenities. “This was former CM BS Yediyurappa’s vision. Once the project is complete, he will be invited to inaugurate it,” Bommai added. Bommai also said that his government has set aside Rs 8,000 crore for the city’s development.

At present, the government is focusing on the development of rajakaluves, he said. “Once completed, flooding during the monsoon season will reduce. Once the current monsoon season ends, we will expedite the work,” he added. He further added that the government wants to focus on the revenue pockets of BBMP and is waiting for the Supreme Court’s verdict on Akrama-Sakrama.

He also said that Onti Mane scheme, where the BBMP gave financial assistance to the poor to build a house if they owned a site, will recommence soon. “The project took a hit owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. I will soon issue an order in this regard,” the CM added. The CM also inspected the rejuvenated Byrasandra lake developed at a cost of Rs 10 crore. “The CM directed me to expedite other development works at the lake area as this is a lung space for Chickpete,” said MLA Uday Garudachar. On the occasion, five beneficiaries of BBMP’s free housing scheme to SCs/STs under ‘Aasare’ scheme were given house keys by Bommai.