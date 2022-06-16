STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid curve on uptick in Bengaluru: 615 cases, one death 

Palike officials are monitoring wards that have reported more cases in the past week, and have already intensified daily testing from 16,000 to 20,000.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a surge in Covid-19 cases in BBMP limits, with 615 cases and one death reported on Wednesday. A day after Covid clusters were reported from two schools in BBMP limits on Tuesday, there was a sharp spike in the number of cases.

However, senior Palike officials maintain that the situation is “under control”. The report indicates that although cases are spiking, almost an equal number of people is also recovering. On Wednesday, 509 patients recovered from the Covid-19 infection.

Palike officials are monitoring wards that have reported more cases in the past week, and have already intensified daily testing from 16,000 to 20,000. According to the report, Bellandur reported 54 cases, Doddanekkundi reported 25 cases, Varthur 24 cases, Kadugodi 16 and Hagaduru 15 cases in the past seven days. BBMP recently announced that it would make masks mandatory in Bengaluru, and appealed to the public to follow Covid protocol, including maintaining distance, and undergoing a test in case of mild symptoms like fever, cold, cough and body ache.

