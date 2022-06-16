STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctor jumps from 11th floor of apartment

The victim is said to have sent a WhatsApp message to his family members seeking their forgiveness for his decision.

Published: 16th June 2022

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old doctor pursuing his postgraduation at Victoria Hospital reportedly died by suicide by jumping from the 11th floor of the Godrej Woodsman Estate apartment, where he was staying with his newly married wife. The couple got married just three months ago.

The victim is said to have sent a WhatsApp message to his family members seeking their forgiveness for his decision. The family told the police that he was upset over his heart ailment and after learning that it could not be cured, he might have taken the extreme step. The jurisdictional Amruthahalli police have registered a case and are investigating.

The victim, Prithvikanth Reddy, hailed from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. The victim’s wife is also a doctor. The couple was staying in a flat on the 11th floor. The incident happened around 5 am on Wednesday. Immediately after, Reddy’s wife informed her parents-in-law who reside in Kadapa. The body was shifted to the Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital for the post-mortem.

“The victim’s family said he was upset over his heart ailment. He had even said there was no point in him living and becoming a burden on everybody when there was no cure for his heart disease. There is no handwritten death note, instead there is a WhatsApp message sent from the victim’s phone,” said an officer who is part of investigations.

The victim had reportedly not gone to the hospital for the last five days. “Prithvikanth Reddy was studying Doctorate of Medicine in the Neurology Department. According to his department’s HoD, Reddy was a good student and nobody, including his friends, had any clue about his health. He had not told anyone about his illness. His death is unfortunate,” said Dr Ravi K, Director-cum-Dean, BMRCI.

MAN KILLS SELF, WIFE ARRESTED

A 42-year-old man died by suicide allegedly due to humiliation by his wife and her parents for not getting a good pay. He hung himself with his wife’s veil from the ceiling fan. The victim is said to have been mentally disturbed as he was repeatedly belittled by his wife in public. The victim also cried in front of his kin over the harassment. Following a complaint by his kin, the wife along with her parents have been arrested. The KR Puram police identified the deceased as Gururaj Hegde, a resident of Gayathri Layout in KR Puram. The accused are identified as DB Suchitra, wife of Hegde, and her parents. The accused have been booked for abetment to suicide.

