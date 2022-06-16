STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For a cause: PSI opens mobile public toilets on Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway

There are 10 toilets — five for men, three for women and two for the transgender community.

Published: 16th June 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Transgender Bhavani inaugurates the mobile toilets in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After failing to get a response from the authorities on building a public toilet at
Goraguntepalya Junction on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway, Sub-Inspector Shanthappa Jademmanavar, who had started an online campaign 100 days ago, opened mobile toilets at the spot on Wednesday.
The toilets were inaugurated by a transgender.

There are 10 toilets — five for men, three for women and two for the transgender community. The sub-inspector got help from some volunteers who funded the mobile toilets. “Nothing comes for free but the toilets which I set up are for free. Building a toilet costs around Rs 1 lakh. With the help of a few people, mobile toilets were finally opened for the public. One person looks after maintenance and cleaning of the toilets,” Shanthappa Jademmanavar, police sub-inspector attached to the Central division, told The New Indian Express.

He started the campaign after his mother faced difficulty in finding a public toilet atGoraguntepalya Junction on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway. He had tagged the local Member of Legislative Assembly and other civic authorities, and was unable to get a response from any of them.“A transgender, Bhavani, inaugurated the mobile toilets. Transgenders face trouble while using public toilets.

Two toilets are exclusively for them. The toilet has been set up despite some objections from locals. We got help from local traffic police,” he added. Shanthappa Jademmanavar is the same police officer whose video of cleaning public toilets in the city had gone viral recently. 

