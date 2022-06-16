STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

US national held at Bengaluru airport with ammo in baggage 

Benjamin Daniel Hughes told airport police that the bullet belonged to his .30-30 cowboy gun which he used for hunting. He added that he had no clue the bullet was inside his bag.

Published: 16th June 2022 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A native of Texas, US, was held at Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday for carrying live ammunition that is generally used inside a cowboy assault rifle in his baggage. He was not allowed to board his AirAsia India flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata which had a 5.55 pm departure.

Benjamin Daniel Hughes was part of a team of 15 people heading for an official meeting in Kolkata. Though he claimed to have a valid gun licence, he did not have the necessary documents required to carry ammunition inside an airport or flight under rules applicable for airports in India. 

Security sources said, "During baggage screening checks, one live ammunition of caliber 30.30 mm was detected in baggage of Benjamin Daniel Hughes USA national, who was to travel to Kolkata by Flight No. I5-592." He was taken to airport police. Futher investigations and legal formalities are on in this connection, they said.

At the airport police station, Hughes was heard telling cops that the bullet belonged to his .30-30 cowboy gun (.30-30 Winchester) which he used for hunting purposes, maybe two years ago. He added that he had no clue the bullet was inside his bag.

Strangely, the bullet in the same bag was not detected when he took an international flight to India but was detected during the domestic leg.  AirAsia India did not want to comment on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AirAsia Live ammunition Benjamin Daniel Hughes
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp