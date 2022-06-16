STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Write and wrong

The play A Judgement Error?? — an English translation of a Bengali script — is a medical drama which revolves around a young girl

Published: 16th June 2022 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from the play

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : All the world’s a stage,’ said Shakespeare once upon a time. He compared life to a drama, and we are mere actors who act out our lives. That hasn’t stopped theatre buffs from enjoying a good play. A Judgement Error?? is one such play to look forward to, which is going to be performed at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, on June 19.

The screenplay is an English translation of a Bengali script written by Nirup Mitra, set in the context of a nursing home and builds on a surgery, opening up the medical profession for deep introspection. It has a storyline centred around a young girl whose life changes after certain decisions taken by an experienced surgeon. Medical dramas have become one of the most binge-watched genres on television because of the thrill and excitement, but on the stage, it’s a lot more subtle and sensitive.

“The play is set in a nursing home and everything that happens within. There is a whole lot of analysis and deliberation happening after one particular incident,” explains Susanto Banerjee, director of the play. A Judgement Error?? has been staged previously and has received critical acclaim. “I am glad that this has been watched by various sections of society.

After the play, many stories have come to us saying they could relate to incidents narrated,” explains Banerjee, the founder and director of Ventures, who has acted in many plays in Kolkata and thereafter in Bengaluru. Hailing from Kolkata, Banerjee wanted to take the play outside Bengaluru but the pandemic has been a spoilsport in the plan. Sometimes a story loses its essence when it’s translated from its language of origin, however, Banerjee promises that he handpicked the story because of its global nature and for the fact that it’s geographically agnostic.

“This is a story that people would relate to across the globe. These are the judgments and the question is how do you take the judgement and what is the result that you consider,” he says. Explaining some of the details about the play, Banerjee adds one of the beauties of the play is that it is open-ended. “We don’t take a side, we leave it to the audience to make a decision. We leave it in a way that will have some food for thought,” says Banerjee, (A Judgement Error?? will be performed at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, on June 19)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirup Mitra A Judgement Error?? Susanto Banerjee
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp