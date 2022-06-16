Write and wrong

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : All the world’s a stage,’ said Shakespeare once upon a time. He compared life to a drama, and we are mere actors who act out our lives. That hasn’t stopped theatre buffs from enjoying a good play. A Judgement Error?? is one such play to look forward to, which is going to be performed at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, on June 19.

The screenplay is an English translation of a Bengali script written by Nirup Mitra, set in the context of a nursing home and builds on a surgery, opening up the medical profession for deep introspection. It has a storyline centred around a young girl whose life changes after certain decisions taken by an experienced surgeon. Medical dramas have become one of the most binge-watched genres on television because of the thrill and excitement, but on the stage, it’s a lot more subtle and sensitive.

“The play is set in a nursing home and everything that happens within. There is a whole lot of analysis and deliberation happening after one particular incident,” explains Susanto Banerjee, director of the play. A Judgement Error?? has been staged previously and has received critical acclaim. “I am glad that this has been watched by various sections of society.

After the play, many stories have come to us saying they could relate to incidents narrated,” explains Banerjee, the founder and director of Ventures, who has acted in many plays in Kolkata and thereafter in Bengaluru. Hailing from Kolkata, Banerjee wanted to take the play outside Bengaluru but the pandemic has been a spoilsport in the plan. Sometimes a story loses its essence when it’s translated from its language of origin, however, Banerjee promises that he handpicked the story because of its global nature and for the fact that it’s geographically agnostic.

“This is a story that people would relate to across the globe. These are the judgments and the question is how do you take the judgement and what is the result that you consider,” he says. Explaining some of the details about the play, Banerjee adds one of the beauties of the play is that it is open-ended. “We don’t take a side, we leave it to the audience to make a decision. We leave it in a way that will have some food for thought,” says Banerjee, (A Judgement Error?? will be performed at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, on June 19)