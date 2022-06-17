5 cops donate blood for acid attack victim

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five policemen attached to the Kamakshipalya police station, including the inspector and a probationary sub-inspector, have donated five units of blood for the surgery of 24-year-old acid attack victim Asha (name changed), who was attacked with acid by one Nagesh outside her office in Sunkadakatte on April 28.

M Prashanth, the police inspector, Vishwanath Reddy, the probationary sub-inspector, Chandraiah, Mohan Kumar and Nataraj, are the police personnel who donated blood on Thursday. “The policemen donated blood for the victim’s surgery. Five units of blood have been donated,” Sanjeev Patil, DCP (West) told TNIE.

On May 13, the police arrested the accused Nagesh at Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. The accused was in the guise of a seer at the time of his arrest. The next day, the police opened fire on the right leg of the accused in Kengeri.

Meanwhile, doctors from St Johns Hospital appreciated the police for blood donation and said that it will be used for the treatment of the acid attack victim and for the blood bank. A doctor from the hospital said the acid attack victim has undergone three grafting surgeries so far and she will undergo another one soon.