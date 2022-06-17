STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

5 cops donate blood for acid attack victim

M Prashanth, the police inspector, Vishwanath Reddy, the probationary sub-inspector, Chandraiah, Mohan Kumar and Nataraj, are the police personnel who donated blood on Thursday.

Published: 17th June 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

One of the cops donates blood

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Five policemen attached to the Kamakshipalya police station, including the inspector and a probationary sub-inspector, have donated five units of blood for the surgery of 24-year-old acid attack victim Asha (name changed), who was attacked with acid by one Nagesh outside her office in Sunkadakatte on April 28.

M Prashanth, the police inspector, Vishwanath Reddy, the probationary sub-inspector, Chandraiah, Mohan Kumar and Nataraj, are the police personnel who donated blood on Thursday. “The policemen donated blood for the victim’s surgery. Five units of blood have been donated,” Sanjeev Patil, DCP (West) told TNIE.

On May 13, the police arrested the accused Nagesh at Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. The accused was in the guise of a seer at the time of his arrest. The next day, the police opened fire on the right leg of the accused in Kengeri.

Meanwhile, doctors from St Johns Hospital appreciated the police for blood donation and said that it will be used for the treatment of the acid attack victim and for the blood bank. A doctor from the hospital said the acid attack victim has undergone three grafting surgeries so far and she will undergo another one soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blood donation Acid attack
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp