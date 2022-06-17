STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs South Africa fifth T20: Bengaluru Metro trains will run two more hours on match night; paper ticket for return journey to be issued

An official release said that trains that run on Sunday will be extended into the wee hours of Monday (June 20).  

Published: 17th June 2022 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Metro

Bengaluru Metro (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To ensure cricket fans can have a safe and comfortable trip back home after watching the T20 match between India and South Africa on June 19, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will extend the closure hours of Metro trains by two hours.

Hence, the last train will depart from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station on Monday at 1.30 am in all four directions while that from the four terminal stations of Baiyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra and Silk Institute would depart at 1 am. At present, the last train from the Interchange station is at 11.30 pm and 11 pm from the terminal stations.

Return journey paper tickets

To ensure swift crowd clearance, BMRCL will also issue return journey paper tickets as has been done in the past on match nights. 

"The return journey tickets would be made available for sale at all the stations from 3 pm onwards on 19th June at a cost of Rs 50. The tickets are valid for a single journey, originating at Cubbon Park metro station to any Metro station on 19th June from 10 pm owards and on 20th June till the extended hours," it said.

Onward journey from any station to Cubbon Park Metro station can be undertaken only by means of tokens and smart cards at normal fares, the release added. The paper ticket can be availed by those interested in using them during the return trip from Cubbon Park station,  it added.

