STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

PM visit: ‘Festival clean-up’ for Bengaluru

Netizens also listed out roads which need to be repaired, and tagged the PM on Twitter, asking him to visit their areas, so BBMP would fix the roads too.

Published: 17th June 2022 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Earth movers at work on vacant land at Visvesvaraya Layout near Kengeri to prepare a makeshift helipad for PM Narendra Modi, on Thursday | Vinod Kumar. T

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit, BBMP workers are toiling day and night to fill up potholes, fix footpaths and relay roads. While Bengalureans are delighted that roads are being repaired, they also took to social media to point out that it took a visit by the PM to get city roads tarred.

Netizens also listed out roads which need to be repaired, and tagged the PM on Twitter, asking him to visit their areas, so BBMP would fix the roads too. Some even suggested the best eateries in town, and also open spaces he could visit.

BBMP has started relaying roads along Old Airport Road, in Yeshwanthpur, especially around the IISc campus, roads leading to Mysuru Road and Outer Ring Road. To ensure that traffic jams are limited, lanes leading to arterial roads are also being tarred.

Thimmanna, a resident of Yeshwanthpur, said: “We have been struggling for many years for roads to be laid after the BWSSB completed laying pipes. Now, as the main road connecting to IISc has been relaid, roads in the locality have also been done. We are thankful to the PM for this.”

Reacting to the issue, a senior BBMP officer, not wanting to be named, said: “Whenever there is a festival at home, we clean the area and make it look good. It’s the same ahead of the PM’s visit. Improvement is being done so that Brand Bengaluru image is secure.” BBMP Engineer-in-chief Prahalad sought to play it down, saying road repairs are part of infrastructure improvement schemes, and are ongoing. Work has been prioritised and is being executed, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Narendra Modi Modi in Bengaluru
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp