Quick makeover: Modi’s visit a boon for Bengaluru

Bad roads disappear, helipads come up at Kommaghatta.

Published: 17th June 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In just four days, Kommaghatta and its surroundings have undergone a sea change: craters are filled, roads are tarred, drains covered, pavements are neat, and white lines mark roads. All in anticipation of PM Narendra Modi’s visit on June 20, where he is expected to address a gathering of 60,000 people.

That is not all -- helipads are also being set up in Kommaghatta for the VVIP.  Yeshwantpur MLA and Minister for Cooperation ST Somasekhar said that PM Modi is due to arrive at Kommaghatta at 12.45 pm on June 20. MLAs of 28 assembly segments of Bengaluru will be invited to join the gathering. “Since this is the monsoon season, German tents are being erected for the event. Close to the dais, three helipads are built and all arrangements will be made. SPG and PMO authorities will check and take a call,” Somasekhar told TNIE.

He said as VVIPs are arriving, it is important to ensure there are no infrastructure flaws along the route. As the area was dug up for water and sewage connections, roads were in bad condition, but now everything is being fixed.

“Workers are engaged in this for the past four days and were working 24x7. PM will first arrive at Jakkur Aerodrome and reach IISc by road. His next stop is Kommaghatta, and he will leave from here by 1.45pm to Ambedkar School of Economics. He will then leave to Mysuru at 3.30pm and reach by 4 pm, as he has to address beneficiaries of central government schemes at 4.30pm,” the minister said. He said 120 beneficiaries will be chosen, and am­ong them, only 30 members may get a chance to interact with the PM.

PARKING ARRANGEMENT
Kengeri Traffic and Law and Order police say that as this is a VVIP meeting, they have been working for the past week, levelling areas near Shankar Nag Circle. Parking for 700 buses, 600 cars and 2,500 two-wheelers has been taken care of, and 30 minutes before the arrival of PM, roads in the surrounding areas will be shut.
 

School holiday
Schools are likely to remain shut during the PM’s visit to Kengeri and its surroun­dings. While SBS Public School and others have announced a holiday, DDPI South H Bylanjinappa said there is protocol during VVIP visit. No school­child­ren should be used for functions, and there will be more clarity on holiday in a day or two.

