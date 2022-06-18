A ‘stable’ relationship

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

If there’s one trait that equestrian Fouaad Mirza would like to pick up from his father Dr Hasneyn Mirza, it’s his generosity. The father-son duo open up about their equation and easy-going camaraderie ahead of Father’s Day

BENGALURU: India’s celebrated equestrian Fouaad Mirza, who is currently in Germany, might not be in the city to spend Father’s Day with his dad Dr Hasneyn Mirza. But the bond they share is deeper than that. Like many, Fouaad too looks up to his father as his role model. But if he has to pick that one quality

of his dad that he too would like, it has to be Hasneyn’s generous nature.

“Dad is the most generous man that I have come across. That is something I would love to learn or love to have. He gives from his heart without expecting anything. He may not even know the person but when somebody asks for help, he goes all out,” says Fouaad, against the background of horses galloping.Hasneyn, a renowned veterinarian in the city, finds his relationship with his son to be more like that of a brother. “I learnt from both the boys. My elder son (Aly Asker Mirza) is also a vet and he is up-to-date with what’s happening in the world. I have always valued their judgement and opinions on various matters,” says Hasneyn.

An informal relationship since a young age has made them quite close. “I used to travel with them to every event they went for. I was not a strict parent to my son. I am sure there were times when I have had to put my foot down though,” says Hasneyn, quickly adding that ‘the boys’ would be the right ones to say if he was a strict parent or not.

However, Fouaad feels otherwise. “We were brought up in a strict but loving way. Of course, when you are young, you don’t like the idea of your parents being strict, but now I realise its importance,” says Fouaad

with a laugh. Hasneyn’s first advice to both his sons has been to enjoy what they do to the fullest. Like he says, “If you enjoy what you’re doing, you are going to do well.” But while bringing up two boys, he was very particular about letting both chart their course.

“I didn’t point them in any direction because I wanted them to make their own decisions. Firstly, it’s not fair to force them to do something, and secondly, if they made their choices, they wouldn’t turn back and tell me that I decided for them. I am perfectly happy with the choices they have made,” explains Hasneyn. For instance, Aly was quite clear about becoming a vet when he finished school.

And when the time came and he had to decide his specialisation, he called his father for advice. But Hasneyn left it to Aly. “I was sure he was going to work with horses, but I didn’t want to point him in that direction,” says Hasneyn with a laugh. A common family trait is their passion for work. And like Fouaad says, if you’ve got to be the best at something, you’ve got to be ‘obsessed’ with it. No prizes for guessing whom he picked that up from.