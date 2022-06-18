‘Agnipath is with good intensions' says Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As protests against the Agnipath scheme have taken a violent turn in several states, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the scheme has been started with a good intention and four years of military training will open up several avenues for the youth. Bommai told media persons in New Delhi that there are several issues and the Centre will give more clarity about the scheme.

He said the increase in the age limit for recruitment into defence forces under the scheme from 21 to 23 shows the Centre’s sensitivity to the needs of the people. As recruitments to the armed forces were affected over the last two years due to the pandemic, the Prime Minister has relaxed the upper age limit for recruitment through the ‘Agnipath’ scheme in the first year of recruitment, he added. The CM said the state government has taken all measures to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former chief minister Veerappa Moily said the armed forces in India are the best in the world and the new recruitment policy will impact the discipline of the forces. Speaking to the media in Chikkaballapura, he alleged that it is an attempt to recruit RSS members into the forces.Moily said youth across the country are waiting to join the forces, but there were no recruitments for the past two-three years and now the government has come up with a new policy to mislead them.