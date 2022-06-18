Bengaluru rain: 24-year-old washed away in stormwater drain

Yacoob Mohammed By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bengaluru, a 24-year-old youth, Mithun, was washed away in a stormwater drain on Friday at midnight. The victim is said to be a Civil engineer from Shivamogga and was staying at a rented house at Gayathri Layout in KR Puram limits.

It is said that due to rains between 11 PM and 12 AM, the Seegehalli Lake swelled and there was a heavy flow of water due to which the compound wall adjoining the drain collapsed and fell on the bikes parked near Mithun's house.

While three of them were trying to pull the bike from the drain, unfortunately, Mithun was pushed deep into the flowing water and was washed away. As the other two raised alarm, nearby residents alerted BBMP and police.

Fire and Emergency service officials and NDRF officials are searching for the missing youth since Saturday early morning.

In another incident, a woman died after the house wall collapsed on her in the late-night rain. A case has been registered at Mahadevpura Police station.