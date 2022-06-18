Bengaluru's love with 'green': One lakh tree saplings taken by public from BBMP in just nine days

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In just nine days after World Environment day, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has distributed one lakh tree saplings to the public to encourage afforestation. This is the part of the project to ensure the IT Capital lives up to its 'old time' tag of 'garden city' and 'pensioners paradise'.

BBMP Deputy Conservator of Forest, Sarina Sakkliger told The New Indian Express that since June 5, from the palike's nursery one lakh tree saplings measuring 8x12 feet were taken by the public for free.

"Tree saplings like honge, neem, jamoon, flowering species like tabubia and shade plants like mahogany and others were distributed. The palike has grown 5.5 lacs tree saplings small bags for the very purpose and the response so far has been very good. As this is the monsoon, planting tree saplings would yield better results and BBMP would encourage public and organisations coming forward to plant saplings in the surroundings and taking care." said the women officer.

It is reported that in the year 2021-2022, the palike has set aside the 32.53 crore for afforestation project out of which nine crore was for avenue plantation that would cover planting of tree saplings at center medians, roadside planting and planting at grounds surroundings and other public places. The palike is spending 10 crores for production of seedlings, its maintenance for public distribution and also for maintenance of existing trees.

The BBMP has cleared tenders for two lakh tree saplings.

After much deliberation, the palike has awarded tenders for 33 works related to tree sapling plantation by BBMP across the City.

"Two lac trees which are grown in big bags will be planted by those who have bagged the tender. The lowest bidders were awarded the tender. According to the tender conditions, the tree sapling after planting should also be guarded with metal or bamboo tree guard. Manure and watering should also be taken care of. In a weeks time, the process will begin as this is monsoon season, survival rate is more during rains." said Sakkligar.