Police lie  in wait, nab ATM burglar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Soladevanahally police have arrested a habitual thief from Punjab who used to break into ATM machines using gas cutters at night to steal money. The police have recovered two cylinders, gas cutters, air filter mask, oxygen cylinder and other tools from accused Samarjot Singh. He was caught red-handed as he was trying to break into an ATM machine on Hessaraghatta Road.

Singh was trying to break into the ATM for five days, entering the kiosk near Sapthagiri College at 11 pm and leaving at 5 am. The maintenance staff noticed that the machine has been tampered with and on checking the CCTV camera, saw Singh trying to break into the machine.

“He was arrested when he again entered the ATM kiosk. Policemen were waiting there. He would travel from his hometown to the city and was involved in the thefts with his associates. He was active for the last three years. He was previously arrested by the Parappana Agrahara, Jalahalli, Subramanyapura, MICO Layout and CK Achukattu police,” said an officer.