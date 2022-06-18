STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman gets drugs for jailed son, held

A woman who allegedly tried to smuggle hashish oil for her son lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison has now become an inmate of the same jail.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A woman who allegedly tried to smuggle hashish oil for her son lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison has now become an inmate of the same jail.  The woman, identified as Parveen Taj, was caught by the guards at the prison gate and was handed over to the Parappana Agrahara police. She is a resident of Shikaripalya. 

Parveen allegedly tried to supply around 200 ml of  hashish oil, worth around Rs 5 lakh, to her son Mohammed Bilal. Bilal was arrested by the Konanakunte police in 2020 and has since been in the jail. 
In her statement, Parveen said she got a call from her son from a different phone number from the jail. She said her son asked her to bring his clothes and other belongings in a bag which were to be given to her by one of his friends.

On June 13, Parveen went to the jail and handed over the bag to the guards. When the guards opened the bag, they found the hashish oil in it following which she was immediately detained. The woman however pleaded innocence and claimed that she was not aware of what was inside the bag. Bilal’s friend had concealed the drugs under a carbon sheet to dodge the scanner. However, the guards who opened the bag and thoroughly checked it found the substance inside it.

“We are checking the details of the phone number from which her son called her from the jail. We are also on the lookout for the friend who handed over the bag to her. Bilal is a drug addict and wanted to try his luck inside the jail by peddling drugs to other prisoners and was caught in the very first attempt,” said an officer who is part of the investigation. The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case and are further investigating.

