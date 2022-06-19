Traffic advisory for IND vs SA match today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city traffic police have made provision for traffic diversion around M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, as a large number of spectators are expected to witness the T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa. Other than those going to the stadium, the police have advised commuters to avoid Queen’s Road, MG Road, Cubbon Road and Central Street between 4-7 pm and 10 pm to midnight.

From 2 pm till 12.30 am, parking is banned on: Queen’s Road (between Belekundri Circle and Queen’s Circle), MG Road (between Queen’s Circle and Cauvery Emporium Junction), Link Road (MG Road to Cubbon Road), Raj Bhavan Road, T Chowdaiah Road, Race Course Road, Central Street (Anil Kumble Circle to Shivaji Nagar bus stand), Cubbon Road (CTO Circle to Kamaraja Road Junction), Cubbon Road (Kamaraja Road Junction to Dickenson Road Junction), St Mark’s Road (Cash Pharmacy Junction to Anil Kumble Circle), Museum Road (MG Road to St. Mark’s Road up to Residency Road), Kasturba Road (Queen’s Circle to Hudson Circle), Mallya Hospital Road, inside Cubbon Park, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road (Siddalingaiah Circle to Bishop Cotton Girls School).

Parking arrangements have been made at: St Joseph Indian High School Ground on Mallya Hospital Road, St Joseph Boys High School ground on Museum Road, UB City and Shivaji Nagar bus stand.