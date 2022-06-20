STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Kannada activists attempt to remove Hindi banners, detained 

Posters were put up to welcome PM Modi.

Published: 20th June 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

KRV acitvists blacken welcome banners in Hindi on Mysuru Road on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High drama prevailed on Mysuru Road and in RR Nagar on Sunday, after several pro-Kannada activists, including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, tried to remove and vandalise welcome banners put up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they were in Hindi. The agitators alleged that the BJP government is supporting Hindi by putting up such banners.

A senior police officer said that more than 500 persons belonging to pro-Kannada organisations went to RR Nagar, Vijayanagar and Mysuru Road and tried to remove the banners. Vijayanagar and RR Nagar police detained them and sent them back, as tension gripped the area.

Praveen Shetty, president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, told The New Indian Express that the BJP government is insulting Kannada by putting up welcome banners in Hindi. “We will never tolerate this attitude by the government. We won’t allow only Hindi boards in and around the city. Police took our activists and members to the police station, but we will not stop our fight,” he said.

Meanwhile, heavy police security was deployed on Mysuru Road following the incident, and security was tightened at venues where Modi’s events are scheduled. Sannerappa, a KRV activist, said they have no problems with English banners. “Had the banners been in Kannada and English, it was fine. Only Hindi is not acceptable,” 

he said, alleging that the banners were put up by minister Muniratna, who has been selected by Kannadigas. “It’s a federal system and all languages should be given equal importance,” he stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Kannada activists Karnataka Rakshana Vedike
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp