Misery for people crossing Railway gates in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Delay on the part of the Bengaluru Railway Division in asphalting the road beneath three of its level crossing gates on the Lottegahalli-Banaswadi route has brought misery for drivers and pedestrians.

TNIE visited the two level crossing gates (gate nos. 148 and 150) located a short distance from the Hebbal railway station and witnessed the chaotic scenes whenever vehicles had to cross the gates.

Many vehicles with pillion riders just stopped in the middle of the tracks and the other person alighted. After crossing the tracks fully, the pillion would get back on the vehicle. The front wheel of a few autorickshaws passed but the back wheels got stuck.

LC gate number 150 is extremely busy as it connects Nagashettyhalli with Kodigehalli. Arun Kumar, a businessman, who rides a two-wheeler, told TNIE, “I manage with great difficulty but the elderly and women struggle the most. The vehicle gets stuck in the steel portion.”

Ram Prasad, a shopkeeper said, “I have seen workers on behalf of railways come over and fill the place above the tracks with sand. However, the sand gets eroded.” A common refrain from many others was the traffic. Gate number 148 has the same problem but is not bogged down by snarls as it in an isolated area. It connects the Mohammed Layout to the Railway Station Road. Divisonal Railway Managaer Shyam Singh said, “A total of 7 gates were overhauled. Asphalting was done in four gates.”