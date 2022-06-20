STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Mithun’s body fished out after 34 hours

Mithun was washed away into the stormwater drain (SWD) right next to his house on Friday night after heavy rain lashed Bengaluru and the city outskirts.

Published: 20th June 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a 34-hour search operation, the body of civil engineer Mithun Kumar (28) was fished out from an open drain in KR Puram on Sunday morning. Mithun, a resident of Gayatri Layout in KR Puram, was washed away in the storm water drain (SWD) right next to his house on Friday night, after heavy rain lashed Bengaluru and the city outskirts.

Dr KV Trilok Chandra, Special Commissioner, BBMP, Mahadevapura Zone, said the search operation resumed at 7am Sunday. A team of 50 NDRF and SDRF personnel was deployed to search for the body soon after the alert was sounded on Friday night. They had searched areas over a 2km distance from the spot.

Kumar’s house is next to the storm water drain, that was swollen with rainwater. Water from the adjoining areas was also flowing into the open drain. Kumar, who tried to save his parked bike from being washed away, fell into the drain.  Though his friends tried to lift him out of the drain, they failed and he was washed away.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the government would give Rs 5 lakh as compensation to Kumar’s family. His body was handed over to the family after postmortem. The last rites will be conducted in his native Sagar, in Shivamogga district, on Monday.

Kumar’s younger brother Satvik had filed a police complaint. In another incident on the same day, 62-year-old Muniyamma died after a compound wall collapsed. Due to heavy rain, about 400 houses were also flooded in KR Puram and Mahadevpura on Friday night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp