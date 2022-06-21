14 Covid orphans pass PU exam

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was an exhibition of grit and resilience for the children who lost their parents to Covid-19. Conquering the grief, 14 children, who are beneficiaries of the PM Cares, have passed the second PU exam, said Latha Kumari K S, director of Integrated Child Protection Scheme, department of women and child development (DWCD). Of them, three have scored more than 85 per cent, eight have secured more than 60 per cent, and only three scored below 60 per cent. Nine of them were Science stream students, three from Commerce, and two were from Arts.

In Ramanagar district, a students scored 94.33 per cent in second PU in Science stream. In Belagavi district, two children have scored 90.83 per cent and 87.83 per cent in Science stream, and one has scored 71 per cent in Arts. In Udupi, a student secured 81 per cent in Commerce. In Mandya district, a students scored 80.6 per cent marks in Science, while in Hassan a student has scored 77.60 per cent in Science.

In Kodagu district, one child has scored 77 per cent in Commerce. In Dakshina Kannada district, another has scored 75.67 per cent in Science. In Mysuru district, two students have scored 69.83 per cent and 53.33 per cent in Science, and another has scored 63.66 per cent in Commerce. In Bagalkot district, a student has scored 56 per cent in Science.