BBMP rids Bengaluru of illegal banners

Published: 21st June 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP head office| SHRIRAM B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP officials removed several illegal banners in and around the city on Sunday night. The officials used GPS cameras to identify illegal holdings. A team of 200 staff headed by joint commissioners of eight zones conducted a special drive and removed more than 5,000 banners. Deepak RL, special commissioner BBMP (Revenue) said, “We had received many complaints of illegal banners on roads including a banner on International Yoga Day.

Some of the organisers had put up banners on main roads including Kanakadasa Circle opposite CM Basavaraj Bommai’s residence. We used GPS cameras and instructed the deputy commissioners of all zones and removed them in four hours.” A week ago, Deepak had come heavily on mushrooming flex and banners across the city despite HC orders.

He had warned that the Palike will take action against those putting up banners in public places especially those welcoming the political leaders. Raghavendra Gowda, the organiser of Akshar Yoga, hosting International Yoga Day said, “We had paid 3,500 to BBMP to put up banners in Hebbal constituency. I was shocked when I came to know that BBMP officials removed them. I saw thousands of banners welcoming PM Narendra Modi on Ballari Road. Why did BBMP not take action against them?” he asked.

