Denial of Railway jobs to two, CAT order upheld

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court has upheld an order passed by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) backing Railway Recruitment Cell’s decision of denying Group D jobs to two people in 2019. The cell took the decision based on a CBI chargesheet against them. The two had allegedly received answers through SMS on the mobile phones. The court rejected the pleas by Rajesh G and Rakesh V from Hubballi. “It hardly needs to be stated that in public recruitment, persons participating in the process with unclean hands cannot be favoured, especially when untainted lot is available in the open market. The employing agencies cannot be faltered with when they initiate reasonable enquiry when shady deals do occur in recruitment,” it said.