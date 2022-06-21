Jewellery, laptops lost at KSR Railway Station worth Rs 13 lakh recovered

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thanks to swift action by the Government Railway Police (GRP) with the aid of CCTV footage, a young couple heading from Bengaluru to Chennai got back their diamond ornaments and two laptops worth around Rs 13.5 lakh which they had left behind at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station recently. The GRP pursued the case and recovered the valuables from a family in Indore this weekend. It turned out to be a happy ending with no arrests as they too were looking out for the people who lost the items.

The couple is delighted with the recovery of their jewellery — two bangles made of gold and diamond, a pair of earrings and a kada — totally worth around Rs 12 lakh. Both the Dell and Lenovo laptops were handed to them in good shape. Deputy SP, KSR Bengaluru, CR Geetha, told TNIE that the couple left behind a backpack with these items on a bench on Platform Five and boarded the Cauvery Express on June 3 night.

They realised later that they had misplaced their bag and filed a complaint at the railway police station. Geetha said, “We monitored the CCTV footage and found that a father and son had sat at the spot and examined the bag. They later took it with them and boarded the Mysuru-Renigunta train. They were the only passengers on the platform at 1.30 am. We tallied it with the passenger chart and found the contact number of the person who had booked their online tickets.”

He was from Indore. A team from GRP headed to Ratham district in Indore and reached the family’s house. “They had assumed jewels in a plastic pouch to be artificial and had kept them aside. They were trying to track the owner of the laptop by logging onto it and by taking it to a local dealer too but were unable to do so,” she added. SP, South Western Railway, DR Sirigowri said, “It was a rare case where we could connect all the dots so perfectly and everything that had gone missing was recovered intact. Our DSP Geetha and Sub-Inspector Purushottam have pursued the matter to the logical end. Happy to see such satisfied complainants.”