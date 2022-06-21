‘Major’ decisions

Ishrath Mubeen By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s that time of the year again when students are at the crossroads to choose the right colleges and courses. As countries across the globe open their borders, students are applying and heading to attend their preferred courses in countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and more. City-based architect Keerthana G Prasad has applied to universities in both Germany and UK for a Master’s in architecture. “I prefer European countries. They are the epitome of architecture, with high-end research facilities and global job opportunities. I applied to several universities, including the University of Westminster, University of Edinburgh, University of Manchester, the University of Sheffield and more,” she says.

“I started preparation after my graduation in 2021. I took the IELTS in September and worked on improving my profile with online courses and certifications till December. Meanwhile, I also worked on my SoPs and other documents,” says Prasad, who hopes to head out soon.

Preparing for four months now, another aspirant Ankush P A prioritises the USA over other countries and has applied to universities like the University of Texas, Arizona State University, University of Illinois Chicago and more. “Their course curriculum, scholarships and the research opportunities for civil engineers are impressive. For a Master’s programme in construction management, my preferred intake is in the fall of 2022,” he says. However, wanting to go to Germany, Aditya Shreyas’ applications were rejected by all 12 universities he applied to.

“Luckily, I had the USA as a backup. I am admitted into the fall semester of 2022 for a Master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Delaware,” says Shreyas, who took four months to prepare for SoPs and LoRs and two months for GRE and IELTS exams. After a long wait due to the pandemic, Vishakha Shubham, a city-based software developer, has applied to the University of Limerick and University College Cork in Ireland.

“My preferred intake is September 2022 because the pandemic has already delayed it. I have been preparing for the exams for the last five months,” says Shubham. Ac cording to Akshay Chaturvedi, founder & CEO of LeverageEdu, there has been a huge increase since the pandemic. “The big destinations have seen a three to five-fold increase in their last intakes. We are in the middle of closing our largest ever academic enrolment pan-India this September intake, six times of last year,” he says. In addition to the return on investment, Mockrish believes the reason students prefer colleges abroad is also that these colleges and universities provide students with a progressive environment.

“This mode of education ensures they gain both theoretical as well as practical knowledge and skills,” he says. Sumeet Jain, co-founder, Yocket, a platform for students aspiring to study abroad, says there has been a spike in the number of students going to the United States in 2021 and a rise is expected in 2022 as well. “After Germany and the UK, Australia and New Zealand borders are proactively attracting students after two years. There has been a pent-up demand which has increased this number,” he says.

Jain points out that the US is doing exceptionally well for STEM (science, technology, engineering and medicine) courses and universities across other countries are launching more such courses to attract Indian students. “In addition to computer science and related courses, data science courses have seen increased interest. Meanwhile, business courses are doing well in Canada,” he adds. Head of school, Canadian International School Dr Ted Mockrish points out that students are planning to study subjects such as engineering, computer science, business, medicine, art, and more. “The acceptance rates have gone up from 250 last year to 300 this year for our graduating class,” he says. (With inputs from Christina M Babu, Thrupthi Ramesh Bhatt and Smriti S)