No Yoga Day event in Idgah Maidan: BBMP

BENGALURU: Hindu outfits, who wanted to organise International Yoga Day event at the Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan, were crestfallen as the BBMP denied them permission. Vanda Mataram Seva Samajam, Vishwa Sanathana Parishat, Srirama Sene and others had submitted a representation to the BBMP Joint Commissioner SM Srinivasa seeking permission to hold events on Yoga Day, Independence Day, Ganesha Utsav, but due to lack of clarity from the BBMP legal department, permission was denied.

“We met the West Zone Joint Commissioner SM Srinivasa two days ago. He told us that with the BBMP claiming the land as its property, the Wakf Board also has submitted documents claiming its their property. BBMP told they need two weeks’ time to verify it, and permission was denied,” said Chandrashekhar, Srirama Sene’s Bengaluru president.

Last week, the Palike ordered a status quo following the controversy. Earlier, Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi had said it has sourced the proceeding copy of peace committee attended by MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, BJP leader Premila Nesargi, MLA RV Devaraj and ACP of the jurisdiction. It was agreed that the ground be allowed for others to be used, and said BBMP records from 1972 shows the 2.5 acres land as its property.

The Central Muslim Association, which claims to be the custodian of the Wakf land, said that in its internal meeting, they rejected the proposal. BBMP West Zone Commissioner told TNIE, “BBMP has not given permission for International Yoga Day event as the documents regarding the issue needs to be examined.”

YOGA DAY TO BE SHOWCASED AT 75 HERITAGE SITES

BENGALURU: Karnataka will be the focus of International Yoga Day, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the show at Mysuru Palace on Tuesday. Yoga Day events have also been organised at 75 heritage sites across 30 districts. With ‘Yoga for Humanity’ as the theme, this year’s event lays stress on inclusivity, people from various walks of life will join the showcase event at Mysuru Palace. Among the 12,000 enthusiasts will be 123 speciallly-abled people, 50 students from Ladakh and Northeast, and 14 transgenders, sources in the Ayush departm­ent said.

In Bengaluru Urban, events are being held at Palace Grounds, Freedom Park, Lalbagh and Hesaraghatta, while in Bengaluru Rural, they will be hosted at Kote and Ghati Subramanya temples. In Davanagere, yoga will be performed at Pushkarani of Sri Harihareshwara Temple. The other major spots are Hampi Virupaksheshwara Temple, Lotus Mahal in Vijayanagar district, Kempegowda Fort and Ramadevarabetta in Ramanagara district, Chitradurga fort, Sulthan Batheri, Saavira Kambada Basadi in Dakshina Kannada district, Srikshetra Kaiwaara in Chikkaballapura district, Anantharaganga Betta in Kolar district.