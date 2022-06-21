STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Where yoga meets dance

On World Yoga Day, yogi and Bharatanatyam dancer Yamini Muthanna will present Navagraha, an amalgamation of two art forms

Published: 21st June 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the world gearing up for World Yoga Day today and Prime Minister Narendra Modi heading to Mysuru, all eyes are set on the royal city of Karnataka. But the people in Bengaluru are also in for a treat as yoga acharya and Bharatanatyam dancer Yamini Muthanna will present Navagraha, which is an amalgamation of the classical dance form and yoga.

The event will take place at National Gallery of Modern Art, Vasanth Nagar, and the presentation is in association with the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR). Muthanna’s choreography shows the cosmic play of planets which she has tried to show in different postures of yoga. “Today is an auspicious day according to the astrological calendar where the sun is going northwards. And yoga is one of the practices which will affect the pranic flow inside our body,” says Muthanna. Since both the forms have symmetrical postures, it is easier to combine the art forms.

“For instance, if I am trying to present the sun, then I use yoga postures to do it or if I have to show a tree, then I would show it as a head stand,” explains Muthanna, who has been practising yoga since 1986. Always the yoga enthusiast, Muthanna is quite happy about the attention the day has been getting. “The idea behind the day is to promote yoga globally since it has a lot of impact on the body — physical, mental and spiritual. In a deeper sense, the way you look at things changes, so it becomes a day of transformation,” she adds. Due to PM Modi’s visit, Mysuru has grabbed a lot of limelight but yoga in Mysuru has been quite popular with practitioners.

“We have seen actors like Richard Gere and Dolly Parton visiting the city to practice yoga,” says Muthanna, adding that Mysuru has been a hub of many yoga acharyas like K Pattabhi Jois, BKS Iyengar, and T Krishnamacharya. (Yoga acharya and Bharatanatyam dancer Yamini Muthanna will present Navagraha, at National Gallery of Modern Art, on June 21, 6 pm onwards)

