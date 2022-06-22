Enquiries about defence asset lead to man’s arrest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a joint operation, the Military Intelligence (Southern Command) and the Bengaluru City Police have arrested a 41-year-old man on charges of converting international calls into local ones, after a call was made by a Pakistani intelligence agency enquiring about a “very-sensitive” defence asset.

Sources said Sharfuddin, who hails from Kerala, was arrested from Hesaraghatta on Monday morning, incidentally on the day PM Narendra Modi was in the city. The police have seized 58 SIM box devices which can hold 32 SIM cards each.

It is learnt that the Military Intelligence was tracking Sharfuddin after a phone call was made to a specific defence installation inquiring about a sensitive asset. “Investigations confirmed that it was a call from Pakistan, but was converted into a local call using an illegal telephone exchange,” a source said. The investigation was intensified and it was learnt that the exchange was set up in North Bengaluru following which Sharfuddin was traced and arrested.

“He has been taken into police custody and is being questioned,” the source added. In June last year, the Anti-Terrorist Cell of the Central Crime Branch had arrested seven on charges of running illegal telephone exchanges, putting national security at risk and causing loss to telcos.