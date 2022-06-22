STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Enquiries about defence asset lead to man’s arrest

Sources said Sharfuddin, who hails from Kerala, was arrested from Hesaraghatta on Monday morning, incidentally on the day PM Narendra Modi was in the city.

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a joint operation, the Military Intelligence (Southern Command) and the Bengaluru City Police have arrested a 41-year-old man on charges of converting international calls into local ones, after a call was made by a Pakistani intelligence agency enquiring about a “very-sensitive” defence asset.

Sources said Sharfuddin, who hails from Kerala, was arrested from Hesaraghatta on Monday morning, incidentally on the day PM Narendra Modi was in the city. The police have seized 58 SIM box devices which can hold 32 SIM cards each.

It is learnt that the Military Intelligence was tracking Sharfuddin after a phone call was made to a specific defence installation inquiring about a sensitive asset. “Investigations confirmed that it was a call from Pakistan, but was converted into a local call using an illegal telephone exchange,” a source said. The investigation was intensified and it was learnt that the exchange was set up in North Bengaluru following which Sharfuddin was traced and arrested.

“He has been taken into police custody and is being questioned,” the source added. In June last year, the Anti-Terrorist Cell   of the Central Crime Branch had arrested seven on charges of running illegal telephone exchanges, putting national security at risk and causing loss to telcos.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp