International Yoga Day: Stretch, breathe in, exhale

Many schools and colleges organised special sessions for yoga day.

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Kayaking and Canoeing Association of Karnataka perform yoga on Yele Mallappa Shetty lake in KR Puram on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru was up early on a cool Tuesday to stretch on yoga mats. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed yoga in Mysuru, civic agency officials from Bescom, transport department, and high court judges, led by example in the city.  But what enthralled many Bengalureans was the Kayaking and Canoeing Association of Karnataka which performed yoga session on boats at YMC lake in KR Puram on Tuesday morning, executing executed asanas to the hilt.  

Judges and advocates of Karnataka HC participated in the International Yoga Day event on the high court premises while BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath along with other zonal commissioners and staffers performed asanas at the head office. Urban DC J Manjunath also took part. 

Many schools and colleges organised special sessions for yoga day. In Greenwood High School, students performed yoga along with their fathers. After performing yo­ga, many private and govern­ment schools decided to call it a day while others continued with their regular classes. IT-BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan also participated in the yoga session on Tuesday along with more than 900 students in his constituency in Malleswaram.

TAGS
Bengaluru International Yoga Day
