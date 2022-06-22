STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven prison officials transferred for irregularities

The probe was ordered after video clips of a history sheeter distributing money to jail staff to enjoy privileges in prison went viral on social media.

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 06:54 AM

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government transferred seven prison officials attached to Parappana Agrahara central prison to other prisons, for alleged irregularities: N Ashok was transferred to Vijayapura prison, SN Ramesh to Ballari, Shivananda K Ganiger to Belagavi prison, Umesh R Doddamani to Mysuru, Lokesh P to Dharwad, Bheemanna Devappa Nedalagi to Shivamogga prison and Mahesh Siddanagowda Patil to Kalaburagi. On January 29, the state government had appointed S Murugan, Additional Director General of Police (Communication, Logistics and Modernisation) to probe irregularities in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

The probe was ordered after video clips of a history sheeter distributing money to jail staff to enjoy privileges in prison went viral on social media. Another video of canteen staff selling groceries to inmates had also gone viral. A letter by an inmate mentioning detailed irregularities inside the jail in connivance of jail staff had also come to the notice of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. The report submitted by Murugan pointed out the irregularities of 18 jail officials and recommended action against them.  The government has transferred the seven officials on Monday.

