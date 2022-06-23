STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIDYO seeks rollback of Agnipath scheme

Krishna, state vice-president, AIDYO, said the announcement of two recruitment drives by the central government are attempts to deceive millions of unemployed youth in the country.

AIDYO members protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) staged a protest on Wednesday demanding that the central government not go ahead with the Agnipath scheme, fill up vacant posts in government sector, stop contractual jobs and provide permanent jobs. 

Krishna, state vice-president, AIDYO, said the announcement of two recruitment drives by the central government are attempts to deceive millions of unemployed youth in the country. District secretary Jayanna said more than 80 per cent of youth don't find jobs according to their qualifications. Most of them are working on contract jobs, with constant fear of losing their livelihood. The only few permanent posts available are up for grabs for those with money and political influence, he said.

