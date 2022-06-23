Authority threatens to cancel plan of villa project

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A retired senior citizen’s fight for justice against a builder has resulted in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) issuing a notice to Total Environment Building Systems Private Limited, which is constructing a posh villa project in Bengaluru North. The BDA has warned that the plans approved by it for the project as well as the ‘Partial Occupancy’ certificate will be cancelled if it fails to explain the non-completion of project and other alleged violations.

Verghese Stephen, a retired businessman, bought a 4BHK villa for Rs 5.77 cr in ‘After the Rain’ project by Total Environment. It is being built at Sir MVIT College Road in Bettahalasur village in Jala Hobli and will have have 244 villas and 40 Economically Weaker Section units. The project obtained RERA certification too.

Stephen told TNIE, “Almost all the villas have already been sold though it is far from complete. As on date, 70 villas have been given ‘Partial Occupancy’ certificates by BDA. Of them, 64 villas do not have water, permanent power or sanitation systems in place. Only 13 families have moved in as occupants.” He queried, “There is no concept such as partial occupancy according to a high court ruling and how did the BDA give such a certificate in the first place without any inspection?”

With his flat not handed over to him by the promised deadline of December 2017, Stephen filed a case with the court and a compensation of Rs 2.5 crore was ordered. He later approached the RERA tribunal and with interest, the builder owes Stephen Rs 3.3 crore at present, he claims. He has not got any compensation so far. Total Environment could not be reached for comment.

