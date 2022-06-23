STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Authority threatens to cancel plan of villa project

Verghese Stephen, a retired businessman, bought a 4BHK villa for Rs 5.77 cr in ‘After the Rain’ project by Total Environment.

Published: 23rd June 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

housing loans

Image used for representational purposes

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A retired senior citizen’s fight for justice against a builder has resulted in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) issuing a notice to Total Environment Building Systems Private Limited, which is constructing a posh villa project in Bengaluru North. The BDA has warned that the plans approved by it for the project as well as the ‘Partial Occupancy’ certificate will be cancelled if it fails to explain the non-completion of project and other alleged violations.

Verghese Stephen, a retired businessman, bought a 4BHK villa for Rs 5.77 cr in ‘After the Rain’ project by Total Environment. It is being built at Sir MVIT College Road in Bettahalasur village in Jala Hobli and will have have 244 villas and 40 Economically Weaker Section units. The project obtained RERA certification too.

Stephen told TNIE, “Almost all the villas have already been sold though it is far from complete. As on date, 70 villas have been given ‘Partial Occupancy’ certificates by BDA. Of them, 64 villas do not have water, permanent power or sanitation systems in place. Only 13 families have moved in as occupants.” He queried, “There is no concept such as partial occupancy according to a high court ruling and how did the BDA give such a certificate in the first place without any inspection?”

With his flat not handed over to him by the promised deadline of December 2017, Stephen filed a case with the court and a compensation of Rs 2.5 crore was ordered. He later approached the RERA tribunal and with interest, the builder owes Stephen Rs 3.3 crore at present, he claims. He has not got any compensation so far. Total Environment could not be reached for comment.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp