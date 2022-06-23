STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BDA hands over site to Padmashri awardee Thimmakka

Thimmakka expressed her happiness and said that everyone should work for environment protection

Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath hands over the sale deed to Thimmakka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Padmashri awardee and noted environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka was on Wednesday handed over a Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) site measuring 50x80 sqft in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. The lease-cum-sale deed and registration papers were handed over to Thimmakka by BDA Chairman and Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath and BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda.

The BDA officials said the site was handed over to her as per the directions of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Thimmakka had met the CM on Tuesday. The BDA Commissioner said that the Social Welfare Department paid Rs 1.12 crore for the site. Thimmakka expressed her happiness and said that everyone should work for environment protection.

