Bengaluru: Man murders wife, tries to kill daughter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man, who allegedly murdered his wife and tried to kill his 14-year-old daughter, alerted the police about the incident himself and surrendered. The incident took place at Mathikere in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Anasuya (42) while her husband Danendra Reddy (49) has been arrested. Their daughter, a Class 9 student, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police said both the couple was tailors.

Reddy had reportedly taken lakhs of rupees as loan but had not repaid them. This led to frequent fights between him and his wife. “In the early hours of Wednesday, he murdered his wife by slitting her throat when she was asleep and also stabbed his daughter in the neck. However, he was disturbed by his own act and could not kill her. Seeing his daughter, he changed the decision of taking his life. He himself called the emergency number and informed the police about the incident,” the police said.