STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Man murders wife, tries to kill daughter

The deceased has been identified as Anasuya (42) while her husband Danendra Reddy (49) has been arrested.

Published: 23rd June 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man, who allegedly murdered his wife and tried to kill his 14-year-old daughter, alerted the police about the incident himself and surrendered. The incident took place at Mathikere in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Anasuya (42) while her husband Danendra Reddy (49) has been arrested. Their daughter, a Class 9 student, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police said both the couple was tailors.

Reddy had reportedly taken lakhs of rupees as loan but had not repaid them. This led to frequent fights between him and his wife. “In the early hours of Wednesday, he murdered his wife by slitting her throat when she was asleep and also stabbed his daughter in the neck. However, he was disturbed by his own act and could not kill her. Seeing his daughter, he changed the decision of taking his life. He himself called the emergency number and informed the police about the incident,” the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder bengaluru
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp