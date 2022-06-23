Garbage issue to hit Karnataka as pourakarmikas plan indefinite strike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The solid waste management issue in the state is set to resurface as different organisations representing the conservancy workers have called for a statewide indefinite agitation demanding regularisation of their service. All India Central Council of Trade Union (AICCTU), Karnataka chapter, general secretary PP Appanna said in 2018, the state government passed an order for direct payment and also direct appointment of pourakarmikas at various nagar sabhas, pattana panchayats and mahanagara palike limits, but they have not been implemented.

“We will launch an indefinite strike from July 1 demanding regularization of service of loaders, cleaners and drivers engaged in garbage cleaning. To give more update and information of the protest, there will be a press meet in Bengaluru in which members from other organisations will also join,” said Appanna. M Nirmala, president of the BBMP Pourakarmikas Association from AICCTU, said, in the BBMP alone, there are 18,000 such workers who should be granted permanent status as they are involved in keeping the city clean.

A representation was given to the BBMP several times and now an indefinite protest will be launched. BBMP’s Solid Waste Management Commissioner Harish Kumar said since there is one weeks time, efforts will be made to speak to the them and look into their issues. “If at all there is a strike, there is always a Plan B.”