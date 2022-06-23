STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Garbage issue to hit Karnataka as pourakarmikas plan indefinite strike

A representation was given to the BBMP several times and now an indefinite protest will be launched.

Published: 23rd June 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

waste management waste bin solid waste

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The solid waste management issue in the state is set to resurface as different organisations representing the conservancy workers have called for a statewide indefinite agitation demanding regularisation of their service. All India Central Council of Trade Union (AICCTU), Karnataka chapter, general secretary PP Appanna said in 2018, the state government passed an order for direct payment and also direct appointment of pourakarmikas at various nagar sabhas, pattana panchayats and mahanagara palike limits, but they have not been implemented.

“We will launch an indefinite strike from July 1 demanding regularization of service of loaders, cleaners and drivers engaged in garbage cleaning. To give more update and information of the protest, there will be a press meet in Bengaluru in which members from other organisations will also join,” said Appanna. M Nirmala, president of the BBMP Pourakarmikas Association from AICCTU, said, in the BBMP alone, there are 18,000 such workers who should be granted permanent status as they are involved in keeping the city clean.

A representation was given to the BBMP several times and now an indefinite protest will be launched. BBMP’s Solid Waste Management Commissioner Harish Kumar said since there is one weeks time, efforts will be made to speak to the them and look into their issues. “If at all there is a strike, there is always a Plan B.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pourakarmikas Karnataka
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp