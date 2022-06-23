Hues of gender

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Pakistani-British singer Leo Kalyan addresses hate messages on wearing a strappy dress to Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower, members of the LGBTQ+ community share their idea of making fashion gender-neutral

Pakistani-British singer Leo Kalyan serenaded soon-to-be mama Sonam Kapoor by singing the actor’s hit songs like Masakali at her baby shower over the weekend. The singer attended the event in a strappy short dress. Later, when he posted some of the pictures on his Instagram handle, he received a lot of hate comments to which the singer replied, “Hate comments don’t bother me at all, because firstly – some of them are so genuinely funny, I share them with my friends and we laugh endlessly. Also, hate comments always remind me that just by casually living my life – I’m actually challenging people and societal norms,which means I’m doing something right. (sic)”

As the world celebrates Pride Month this June, the LGBTQ+ community finds it shocking to hear of such bullying messages. City-based stylist and model, Nirjal Basnet feels, “To begin with, people should understand what someone else does is not their business. I don’t believe in that term ‘cross-dressing’. My idea on clothing is not fixed on a particular gender. When I wear any outfit, I don’t think it’s cross-dressing. For me, clothes are not differentiated between genders,” adds Basnet, asserting that the singer was just wearing whatever they wanted.

Fashion has always been popular for being flexible in nature. Stylist Anugrah Samuel Phillips finds the problem in labelling and typecasting things into black and white. “When it comes to fashion, back in the day, heels were meant for men to make them feel important. In different cultures, men wear skirts and silhouettes. But when you make things commercial, they start putting tags on everything and fluidity is lost. Fashion is so individualistic that you can’t really put it in a box,” explains Phillips.

The other problem the community faces is people not understanding the terminology and vocabulary of the community. For instance, Alex Mathew aka Maya The Drag Queen, says, “When people see a person dressed slightly differently, they make their own assumptions. A person can be a stage performer and straight.”